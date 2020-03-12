Dan Orlovsky and Victor Cruz select the best under-the-radar player personnel decisions Bill Belichick has made with the Patriots. (1:31)

The New England Patriots have exercised the 2020 option year on cornerback Jason McCourty's contract, a source told ESPN's Field Yates on Thursday.

McCourty signed a two-year, $11 million contract last offseason, but the presence of a $500,000 option bonus to activate the second year of the pact was notable.

If the Patriots elected not to pick up the option, it would have made McCourty a free agent while creating $4 million in salary-cap space. By picking up the option, McCourty can earn a $50,000 workout bonus, $2.65 million base salary, up to $800,000 in roster bonuses ($50,000 per game) and up to $1 million in incentives.

McCourty appeared to be excited about his contract Thursday morning.

McCourty, who turns 33 in August, is recovering from offseason groin surgery. He opened the 2019 season as a starter opposite All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, with second-year player J.C. Jackson taking over that spot when McCourty was sidelined due to injury.

McCourty, the twin brother of Patriots captain Devin McCourty, has played two seasons in New England, winning a Super Bowl ring for the 2018 season. Devin McCourty is an unsigned free agent.

Jason McCourty has played 28 games with 22 starts for the Patriots. Last season, he had 40 tackles and an interception. He also has played for Tennessee and Cleveland.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.