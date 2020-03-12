Adam Schefter gives an update on the NFL's handling of the coronavirus and reports on the possibility of a delay to the start of the league year. (1:46)

The NFL said Thursday it has "no plans to move the start of the league year" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL's statement comes after several teams have restricted travel for their coaches and scouts because of the virus. The Washington Redskins, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings were among teams to announce Thursday they were pulling personnel off the road, and sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday that the Philadelphia Eagles weren't sending their coaches to upcoming pro days.

The 2020 league year is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18.

Teams must use their franchise and/or transition tags by 11:59 ET on Monday, and agents for pending free agents will be permitted to talk to other teams beginning Monday at noon ET.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.