NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have informed running back Dion Lewis that he will be released, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lewis signed a four-year, $19.8 million contract in 2018 and was set to hold a $5.1 million cap number in 2020.

The Titans save $4 million by letting Lewis go. The 29-year-old running back will now be free to sign with other teams.

Last season he rushed for 209 yards in 16 games, making one start. In two seasons with the Titans, Lewis had a total of 209 carries for 517 yards and a touchdown. Lewis also posted 84 receptions for 564 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee used Lewis primarily as a third-down specialist in a receiving role out of the backfield. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Lewis played 150 snaps (80%) on third downs last season while starter Derrick Henry played on only 24 (13%) of the third downs.

Lewis' departure frees up salary room for the Titans to re-sign Henry, who is set to become a free agent after he led the NFL with 1,540 yards and tied for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns. There's a possibility that Henry could have the franchise tag placed on him as well.