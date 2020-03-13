ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a three-year contract with offensive lineman Quinton Spain on Thursday, a league source confirmed to ESPN, in a move that ensures the team will return its entire starting offensive line in 2020.

NFL Network, which first reported the news, reports the deal is worth $15 million.

"Mr. Undrafted" was a revelation for the Bills at left guard in 2019, helping to stabilize a shoddy offensive line in his first season in Buffalo.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound lineman started all 16 games for the first time in his career, allowing no sacks in 1,063 snaps. He was also one of the team's most disciplined linemen, having been penalized just four times -- two of which were declined.

He signed a one-year deal with the Bills last offseason after spending the previous four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He had told local media that he would like to negotiate a deal to stay in Buffalo before the start of free agency.

Spain, who turns 29 in August, has appeared in 66 games in his career with 64 starts.