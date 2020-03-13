NASHVILLE, Tenn. - - The Tennessee Titans are releasing veteran kicker Ryan Succop, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The move frees up $2 million in salary-cap space but costs the team $2.1 million in dead money. Titan Insider first reported on Succop's release.

Succop started training camp on the physically unable to perform list after having a procedure done on his knee. He returned in Week 9.

He made 1 of 6 field goal attempts and was good on 24 of his 25 extra point attempts. He also struggled to get power on his kickoffs, getting three touchbacks on 13 kickoffs.

The Titans placed Succop on inured reserve after their Week 15 win over the Texans in Houston and signed kicker Greg Joseph from the Carolina Panthers' practice squad to take his place.

Succop had spent the past six seasons with the Titans after starting his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009. The Chiefs used the final pick of the 2009 NFL draft to select Succop, earning him the Mr. Irrelevant title for that year.