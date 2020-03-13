CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals and offensive tackle Cordy Glenn officially ended their tumultuous relationship on Friday.

Cincinnati released Glenn, who played in six games in 2019 and was in the middle of a four-year contract worth more than $46 million that was set to expire after the 2020 season. The Bengals will gain $9.5 million in salary-cap space and will not owe Glenn any additional money.

At the beginning of the 2019 preseason, Glenn was set to be the team's starting left tackle. However, after he reported a concussion following the team's second exhibition game, he had a prolonged absence that stretched deep into the regular season.

Tensions over Glenn's absence reached a boiling point when he was suspended for the team's Week 7 game against Jacksonville for "internal disciplinary reasons." According to a report from ProFootballTalk.com, Glenn got into a heated discussion with a member of the coaching staff after he felt he was rushed back to return from the concussion. The team also fined Glenn $200,000, according to the report.

Both sides mended the situation and Glenn started five of the final six games of the season. He did not start the team's season finale against Cleveland.

With 2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams set to return from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss all of last season, Glenn was expected to lose his spot as the team's starting left tackle in 2020.

Cincinnati's decision to cut Glenn comes nearly two years to the day the team acquired him from Buffalo via a trade. In two seasons, Glenn appeared in 19 games and made 18 starts.