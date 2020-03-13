NFL ends in-person, pre-draft visits with players

The NFL is ending all pre-draft visits until further notice as part of the league's response to the coronavirus threat.

The league is prohibiting "all in-person, pre-draft visits involving draft-eligible players," the NFL communicated to general managers, head coaches and player personnel directors in a memo that was obtained by ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The move, which goes into effect at the end of Friday's business day, eliminates draft prospects from visiting team headquarters and team personnel from attending pro days.

Teams may communicate with prospects via telephone or video conference, but must report those instances to the league's player personnel department.

In the memo, restrictions are placed on the amount of communication that takes place between teams and players including how many times one team can speak with one player (three times per week) and how long the communication may last (no longer than an hour). Violators of the new guidelines are also subject to league discipline.

The memo comes amid a wave of statements from individual teams announcing they were pulling their scouts and player personnel staff from the road amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL draft remains scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.