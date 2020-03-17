What Tom Brady's legacy with the Patriots looks like

On Tuesday morning, Tom Brady announced he'll play his final NFL seasons outside of New England. Brady had spent his entire 20-year career as a Patriot, winning three MVPs and six Super Bowls. Though he hasn't yet announced -- or, according to Adam Schefter, even decided? -- where he'll play next, let's take a moment to celebrate the end of an era in New England.

Tom's first start

Tom Brady, left, made his first NFL start in 2001 versus the Colts and Peyton Manning after Drew Bledsoe, right, suffered a chest injury during the previous game. Bledsoe recovered but never got his job back from Brady.

The 'tuck rule' game

Brady lost the football when he was hit by Charles Woodson in a 2002 playoff game versus the Oakland Raiders, but the would-be turnover was ruled an incomplete pass because of the "tuck rule." The Patriots kept the ball, forced overtime, and won the AFC divisional game, which left the Raiders in disbelief.

Brady goes to Disney World

Tom Brady celebrated his first NFL championship at Disney World after Super Bowl XXXVI, but the comeback orchestrated by the young QB was no fantasy. Brady drove the Patriots 53 yards to set up Adam Vinatieri's winner against the heavily-favored Rams.

Super Bowl magic in Houston

Brady led the Patriots into field-goal range to set up an Adam Vinatieri clincher on Feb. 1, 2004. He threw for three touchdowns and orchestrated a drive from the Pats' 40 to the Carolina 23. The win fueled the team's chase to be the NFL's next dynasty.

More than a flash in the pan

Now a two-time Super Bowl champion, Brady proved his early success after being the 199th pick of the 2000 draft was not a fluke. He placed himself squarely in position to be the Patriots' franchise quarterback.

A now and future rival

Brady's first NFL start against the Colts foreshadowed a string of memorable matchups against Manning, two of the best at the position. Brady went 11-6 against him, but Manning won three of four AFC Championship Games.

What a move

The day Brady's Clydesdale identity was born. Never known for his mobility, Brady juked Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher on his way to a first down during Week 12 of the 2006 season. Brady has been known for more quarterback-sneak plays than highlight-reel runs, but this one became famous.

Leadership skills

Brady's attention to detail and fiery competitiveness has made him the Patriots' unquestioned leader. "He's a great leader under pressure like that because he stays calm, he has great poise, he's very situationally aware," offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said in 2018.

On the lighter side

As serious as Brady can be on the field, he's been known to lighten the mood at various times. Whether he's shouting out his mom or his wife in a postgame interview, or keeping it loose in a team photo shoot, Brady reveals glimpses of his sense of humor.

Injury strikes

The Patriots' quest to get back to the Super Bowl was derailed when Bernard Pollard rolled into Brady's knee on the 15th offensive play of the 2008 season. Brady, the reigning league MVP, tore his ACL and Matt Cassel led the Patriots to an 11-5 record.

Electric connection

Brady has connected with 71 different receivers for touchdowns, but his chemistry with Randy Moss was electric. Their first touchdown pass, a 55-yard throw to a triple-covered Moss, jump-started the receiver's single-season record 23 TDs in 2007.

Bonded legacy

Bill Belichick and Brady's legacies will forever be intertwined by the strong relationship they forged together. "I think we've learned from each other, and we've been able to grow together. I think it's a thriving relationship that never gets old," Belichick said in 2019.

The rise of TB12

With the help of business partner and body trainer Alex Guerrero, Brady started TB12, a lifestyle brand that centered around the TB12 Sports Therapy Center in Foxborough and the TB12 Method book, which highlighted the effects of muscle pliability and a plant-based diet.

Over the hump

Brady became the oldest quarterback to rush for two TDs in a single game when the 42-year-old did it on two QB sneaks last year. In 20 seasons he has 28 rushing touchdowns -- 22 from 3 yards or less.

Admiration for the GOAT

A six-time Super Bowl champ could have a lot of enemies but Brady has long been well-respected by his peers. Aaron Rodgers once said Brady's Super Bowl rings "ends most discussions" whether Brady is the GOAT.

Budding bromance

TB12 connected with Rob Gronkowski for 79 regular-season touchdowns, the most of any teammates. The pair gave opposing defenses fits as they tried to figure a way to cover the big tight end, but Brady and Gronk connected for a touchdown once every 6.6 catches.

The sweetest victory

Brady shattered records in Super Bowl LI for most completions (43), attempts (66) and yards (466), but overcoming a 25-point deficit took a full team effort. With Deflategate in the past, owner Robert Kraft dubbed the win "unequivocally the sweetest."

Record-breaking pair

In the Brady-Belichick era, the Patriots won six Super Bowl titles and had the opportunity to win three more. Belichick and Brady's six rings are the most of any coach and quarterback in NFL history.

Happy at home

Brady and Gisele Bundchen married in 2009 after the quarterback's 10th season with the Patriots. Bundchen, through her Instagram account, often gives fans a peek at their family adventures with their children.

500 strong

Last season Tom Brady joined another exclusive list when he joined Peyton Manning and Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks to throw 500 touchdowns in the regular season. Number 500 wasn't a cheap one either as Brady fired the ball 34 yards downfield to Josh Gordon for the score. Gordon was also the 71st different receiver to catch a touchdown pass from Tom Brady, breaking the record held by Vinny Testaverde.

The one that got away

Brady threw three touchdown passes in the second half of Super Bowl LII as he tried to rally the Patriots past the Eagles, but Nick Foles' historic performance was too much to overcome. Foles did what Brady couldn't and caught a touchdown pass on a trick play to go along with three passing TDs.

Dynamic duo

The presence of Julian Edelman as Brady's trusted receiver helped soften the blow of Gronkowski's retirement. Edelman had a career-high 1,117 receiving yards in 2019 and 100 receptions -- five short of his career best in 2013.

Goodbye, New England

We won't have to wait too long to find out where Brady will go next, but no matter what it will be a strange feeling to see him with a different coach and in a different uniform next season.