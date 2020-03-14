The Washington Redskins have placed their franchise tag on guard Brandon Scherff, the team announced Saturday.

There is no doubting Scherff's talent, but he has struggled to stay healthy the past two seasons, missing a combined 13 games. Scherff suffered a torn pectoral muscle and missed eight games in 2018, ending on injured reserve. This past season, he missed five games because of elbow and shoulder issues, again landing on injured reserve.

Scherff, who turned 28 in December, earned praise not only for his blocking at the line, but with his ability to block well in space on screens or on runs where he had to pull. It's what has helped him earn three Pro Bowl trips.

The Redskins drafted him fifth overall in 2015, initially considering him a right tackle. But they switched him to right guard early in his first training camp and he flourished. Scherff did not miss a game in his first two seasons.