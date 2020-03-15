NFL world reacts to CBA vote: The good, the bad and the ugly

NFL players have voted and a new collective bargaining agreement will keep NFL labor peace through at least 2030. What are NFL players, former players and those associated with the league saying about the passing of the vote?
The vote to approve by the NFL players passed by a close margin: 1,019-959. Approval required a majority of the players voting.
As news of the vote came on on Sunday morning, many took to social media to describe their thoughts and emotions, ranging from angry to acceptance to confusion over the voter turnout.
Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia Eagles safety
The democratic process has played itself out. We must be committed to unifying our current and former members. While I don't agree with the decision because of its negative impacts on some current and former players, I do respect our process and will push forward accordingly. pic.twitter.com/O0Pe1dg0L2— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) March 15, 2020
Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts tight end
Can't believe we agreed to that lol. We can only play this game for so long and y'all didn't want everything we could get out of it? Smfh. 2030 y'all do better— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 15, 2020
J.C. Tretter, Cleveland Browns center and new NFLPA players' president
Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts linebacker
Man I'm so hot bruh‼️🤬— Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2020
Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears wide receiver
So weak fam, dudes wanna vote outta fear. It really show where dudes head at— Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020
Trash, freaking trash— Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020
Sam Acho, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker
BREAKING NEWS: The #cba vote is officially out. Here what the players voted and here's why it matters: pic.twitter.com/W0YkS2lOqk— Sam Acho (@TheSamAcho) March 15, 2020
Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints defensive end
Couldn't have worded this one better 🤞🏾 https://t.co/UdrNlx0V0j— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 15, 2020
Damien Woody, ESPN analyst and former NFL guard
That was a razor thin margin for the new #CBA. I'm sure we'll hear from players on both sides— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) March 15, 2020
Shawne Merriman, former NFL linebacker
Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens cornerback
Around 500 players didn't even vote on the new CBA smh— Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) March 15, 2020
It's good and bad to this deal I could see why anyone would vote either way. I just think it's amazing guys don't even care.— Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) March 15, 2020
Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos place-kicker
32 Player Rep Vote— Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) March 15, 2020
17-14-1
1,978 Total Player Vote
1,019-959
Almost Identical
Will Compton, Las Vegas Raiders linebacker
New CBA passed. Wild how close it was— Will Compton (@_willcompton) March 15, 2020
I was ready to storm the beaches of Normandy if this thing went NO https://t.co/YYf9B1bhtx
Bo Scaife, former NFL tight end
For current players a "20% increase in pay year after year, that's a really good deal". Respectfully, PLEASE BE AWARE that this same #CBA will give Disabled Former NFL Players 20+% DECREASE in their yearly pay, the ones who paved the way for great players to play. @NFL @NFLPA— Bo Scaife (@BoScaife80) March 15, 2020
Dan Orlovsky, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback
I'm a QB I understand I never take the same beating teammates do— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 15, 2020
-yes there is an added 17th game-of about 70 snaps.
-there's 12 less padded prax in camp. A prax avgs 50+ snaps. That's 500+ LESS padded/contact snaps for players in exchange for that 17th game
A massive health win
NFL players approve proposed CBA
Adam Schefter breaks down how the NFL players approved the proposed CBA by a close vote and what the new agreement means for everyone involved.
Here's what last year's NFL playoff picture would have looked like under the new CBA. pic.twitter.com/glgTube9P5— ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2020
Clubs informed for 2020 season: Overall player costs per club: $242.9 million. Salary cap is $198.2m. Rest is benefits and performance based pay pool.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020
NFL salary cap by year:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2020
2014: $133.0M
2015: $143.3M
2016: $155.3M
2017: $167.0M
2018: 177.3M
2019: $188.2M
And now for 2020: $198.2M