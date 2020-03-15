NFL world reacts to CBA vote: The good, the bad and the ugly

NFLPA executive committee member Lorenzo Alexander weighs in on the pros and cons of the new CBA. (1:11)

NFL players have voted and a new collective bargaining agreement will keep NFL labor peace through at least 2030. What are NFL players, former players and those associated with the league saying about the passing of the vote?

The vote to approve by the NFL players passed by a close margin: 1,019-959. Approval required a majority of the players voting.

As news of the vote came on on Sunday morning, many took to social media to describe their thoughts and emotions, ranging from angry to acceptance to confusion over the voter turnout.

Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia Eagles safety

The democratic process has played itself out. We must be committed to unifying our current and former members. While I don't agree with the decision because of its negative impacts on some current and former players, I do respect our process and will push forward accordingly. pic.twitter.com/O0Pe1dg0L2 — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) March 15, 2020

Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts tight end

Can't believe we agreed to that lol. We can only play this game for so long and y'all didn't want everything we could get out of it? Smfh. 2030 y'all do better — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 15, 2020

J.C. Tretter, Cleveland Browns center and new NFLPA players' president

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts linebacker

Man I'm so hot bruh‼️🤬 — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2020

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears wide receiver

So weak fam, dudes wanna vote outta fear. It really show where dudes head at — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020

Trash, freaking trash — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020

Sam Acho, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker

BREAKING NEWS: The #cba vote is officially out. Here what the players voted and here's why it matters: pic.twitter.com/W0YkS2lOqk — Sam Acho (@TheSamAcho) March 15, 2020

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints defensive end

Couldn't have worded this one better 🤞🏾 https://t.co/UdrNlx0V0j — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 15, 2020

Damien Woody, ESPN analyst and former NFL guard

That was a razor thin margin for the new #CBA. I'm sure we'll hear from players on both sides — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) March 15, 2020

Shawne Merriman, former NFL linebacker

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens cornerback

Around 500 players didn't even vote on the new CBA smh — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) March 15, 2020

It's good and bad to this deal I could see why anyone would vote either way. I just think it's amazing guys don't even care. — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) March 15, 2020

Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos place-kicker

32 Player Rep Vote

17-14-1



1,978 Total Player Vote

1,019-959



Almost Identical — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) March 15, 2020

Will Compton, Las Vegas Raiders linebacker

New CBA passed. Wild how close it was



I was ready to storm the beaches of Normandy if this thing went NO https://t.co/YYf9B1bhtx — Will Compton (@_willcompton) March 15, 2020

Bo Scaife, former NFL tight end

For current players a "20% increase in pay year after year, that's a really good deal". Respectfully, PLEASE BE AWARE that this same #CBA will give Disabled Former NFL Players 20+% DECREASE in their yearly pay, the ones who paved the way for great players to play. @NFL @NFLPA — Bo Scaife (@BoScaife80) March 15, 2020

Dan Orlovsky, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback

I'm a QB I understand I never take the same beating teammates do

-yes there is an added 17th game-of about 70 snaps.

-there's 12 less padded prax in camp. A prax avgs 50+ snaps. That's 500+ LESS padded/contact snaps for players in exchange for that 17th game



A massive health win — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 15, 2020

play 2:02 NFL players approve proposed CBA Adam Schefter breaks down how the NFL players approved the proposed CBA by a close vote and what the new agreement means for everyone involved.

Here's what last year's NFL playoff picture would have looked like under the new CBA. pic.twitter.com/glgTube9P5 — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2020

Clubs informed for 2020 season: Overall player costs per club: $242.9 million. Salary cap is $198.2m. Rest is benefits and performance based pay pool. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020