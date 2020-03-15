        <
          NFL world reacts to CBA vote: The good, the bad and the ugly

          How does Alexander think new CBA impacts players? (1:11)

          NFLPA executive committee member Lorenzo Alexander weighs in on the pros and cons of the new CBA. (1:11)

          11:11 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          NFL players have voted and a new collective bargaining agreement will keep NFL labor peace through at least 2030. What are NFL players, former players and those associated with the league saying about the passing of the vote?

          The vote to approve by the NFL players passed by a close margin: 1,019-959. Approval required a majority of the players voting.

          As news of the vote came on on Sunday morning, many took to social media to describe their thoughts and emotions, ranging from angry to acceptance to confusion over the voter turnout.

          Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia Eagles safety

          Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts tight end

          J.C. Tretter, Cleveland Browns center and new NFLPA players' president

          Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts linebacker

          Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears wide receiver

          Sam Acho, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker

          Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints defensive end

          Damien Woody, ESPN analyst and former NFL guard

          Shawne Merriman, former NFL linebacker

          Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens cornerback

          Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos place-kicker

          Will Compton, Las Vegas Raiders linebacker

          Bo Scaife, former NFL tight end

          Dan Orlovsky, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback

          NFL players approve proposed CBA

          Adam Schefter breaks down how the NFL players approved the proposed CBA by a close vote and what the new agreement means for everyone involved.

