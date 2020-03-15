Despite Philip Rivers' success with the Chargers, the one thing missing is a Super Bowl appearance. With Tom Brady at the helm, their title chances would likely increase. (1:47)

The Tennessee Titans are not interested in Tom Brady and are working hard to get a deal done with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, sources tell ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Tennessee has been widely speculated as a potential free-agent destination for Brady, given the Titans' impressive postseason run and Brady's friendship with Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

But sources tell Russini that Tennessee's focus at quarterback is bringing back Tannehill, who also is scheduled to become a free agent.

Sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington last month that Brady, at the time, was operating under the belief that he would enter free agency to play somewhere other than the New England Patriots next season.

Brady cannot begin negotiating with other teams until the NFL's legal tampering period opens Monday. The new NFL league year begins at 4 p.m. ET March 18.

If Brady joins another team, it would end a historic run in New England that included six Super Bowl championships, more than any player in NFL history. Brady's 20 seasons with the Patriots are the most ever with one team by a quarterback.

The Titans eliminated Brady and the Patriots from the postseason in the AFC's wild-card round and upset the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Tannehill threw five touchdown passes and also ran for a score while committing just two turnovers in Tennessee's three postseason games.

Tannehill was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year for 2019 after he finished last season with an NFL-high 117.5 passer rating while throwing for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 12 games. He completed 70.3% of his passes and averaged 9.6 yards per completion.

The No. 8 pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2012 draft has a 49-49 record as a starter. Tennessee acquired Tannehill and a 2019 sixth-round pick from the Dolphins in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick. He was named the starter after coming in to relieve Marcus Mariota in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.