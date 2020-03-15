The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed in principle to trade Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 fifth-round pick, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Campbell will try to finalize an extension with Baltimore.‬ He is entering the final year of the four-year, $60 million deal he signed in March 2017.

The 33-year-old just completed his third season in Jacksonville after playing the first nine years of his career with Arizona. He had 6.5 sacks last season and made the Pro Bowl for the fifth time.