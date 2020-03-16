What to watch while sports are on hiatus

If you're reading this, you're probably at home and beginning to realize just how much live sports programming you consume on a daily basis. The absence of your favorite league is jarring, and you're not exactly sure how to proceed. Hey, there are only so many episodes of "Love is Blind" one person can take before they find themselves resorting to a diet of old NBA Slam Dunk Contest mixtapes and Tom Brady conspiracy theory videos. ... Oh yeah, they're out there.

As the sports world remains at a standstill in a unified attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, this list is intended to help you fill the void in your regularly scheduled television programming. Because while nothing can compare to live competition, there's plenty of premium sports content still very much available to you.

From "Brink!" and "The Sandlot" to your favorite 30 for 30 documentaries, here is what our streaming services are serving up:

ESPN+

Detail ...

Detail: Saban

The perfect show for any student of the game. Detail takes you inside some of the greatest minds in sports, revealing how they process the action on the court, field or mat.

The late, great NBA icon Kobe Bryant, legendary quarterback Peyton Manning and former UFC two-division world champion Daniel Cormier each analyze and break down footage from their respective sports, complete with on-screen visual effects to highlight nuances and tendencies. There's even an episode in which one of the greatest college football coaches of all time, Alabama's Nick Saban, breaks down the run-pass option. Don't say we never gave you anything.

NBA Rooks ...

NBA Rooks takes you along for the ride as high-profile first-year players such as New Orleans' Zion Williamson and New York's RJ Barrett make the daunting transition to the league.

The series starts with draft night and follows the rookies through their training camp experiences and their NBA debuts.to give fans an inside look at different parts of the young players' new lives as they are thrown into a faster, stronger, more complex game played by the pros.

Peyton's Places ...

Peyton's Places on ESPN+

In addition to breaking down tape from current NFL quarterbacks in Detail, Peyton Manning has his own ESPN+ exclusive series. Throughout the 30-episode show, the future Hall of Famer explores the history of NFL football and its traditions through interviews and conversations with key figures in the sport. Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Eric Dickerson, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders and even Manning's brother Eli get in on the action with The Sheriff. It's the content we need.

30 for 30 ...

If you're not familiar with 30 for 30 documentaries, now's your chance to get familiar. The award-winning series and its 30 for 30 Shorts counterpart are all available on ESPN+. All of them! That's countless hours of binge-worthy content right there. From "O.J.: Made in America" to "The U" and "Trojan War," you really cant go wrong. Even if you consider yourself an avid 30 for 30 consumer, there's a slim chance you've seen the whole collection. You're welcome in advance.

Why We Fight ...

Everybody loves a good backstory. In sports, that can make the difference between feeling like a fan and feeling like we're truly connected with our favorite teams and players. Why We Fight is executive produced by UFC legend Ronda Rousey, and it provides a platform for lesser-known fighters to share their stories. Season 2 of the series is hosted by UFC veteran Cat Zingano, whose own personal tragedy fuels her career, as she explores the motivations and stories of fighters across the globe. She provides a foil and a friendly face for fighters to explore their inner demons and motivations, providing fans another reason to cheer.

The Boardroom ...

ESPN

Hosted by ESPN's Jay Williams and executive produced by Kevin Durant and sports and entertainment executive Rich Kleiman, "The Boardroom" brings fans inside the business of sports, with candid, real-time conversations with star athletes, top entertainers and industry-leading executives about the current issues that are changing the game.

Disney+

"Invincible" ...

Based on a true story, Philadelphia native Vince Papale enters an open tryout and earns a spot on the roster of his hometown Philadelphia Eagles. Mark Wahlberg stars as Papale and captures the working class struggle and his shock at actually making an NFL team.

"The Sandlot" ...

Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez. Wendy Peffercorn. Squints. Smalls. If you know, you know. "The Sandlot" brought us iconic characters in a feel-good classic about a new kid in town being taken under the wing of a young baseball prodigy and his rowdy teammates during the summer of 1962.

"Brink!" ...

If you grew up in the 1990s, you know this movie. In the OG of Disney Channel Original Movies, Andy "Brink" Brinker leads a rag-tag team of "Soul-Skaters" against a mammoth skating corporation in this classic portrayal of good vs. evil. Team Pup 'N Suds for life.

"Remember The Titans" ...

Buena Vista/Getty Images

Left side. Strong side. In one of the greatest sports movies of all time (you can disagree, but you're wrong), we learn the true story of coach Herman Boone, portrayed by Denzel Washington, and his attempt to integrate the T. C. Williams High School football team in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1971.

"Glory Road" ...