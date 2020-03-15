HOUSTON -- Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai, have donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

Their donation will provide more than one million meals for those in need. The Houston Food Bank has been preparing quarantine food kits in the event of closures due to coronavirus cases in Houston.

According to the Houston Food Bank website, the organization distributes hunger relief in 18 southeast Texas counties.

After Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area in 2017, Watt started a fundraiser to aid those affected by the flooding. The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund raised $41.6 million.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has also donated to the Houston Food Bank, contributing 1,000 quarantine kits.