Cornerback Bradley Roby has agreed to terms with the Houston Texans, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The agreement was first reported Sunday by the Houston Chronicle.

Last offseason, Roby signed in Houston on a one-year, prove-it deal. He played in 10 games for Houston in 2019, missing five games in the middle of the season as he recovered from a hamstring injury.

After Roby played well in his return from his injury, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien praised the veteran cornerback but said he needed to be able to stay on the field.

During the 2019 season, Roby had two interceptions, one of which he returned 27 yards for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also had a forced fumble, sack and eight passes defensed. His other pick came earlier in the season against the Patriots.

Roby, who turns 28 on May 1, was a first-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2014. In 89 career games he has 9 interceptions, 68 passes defensed, 8 forced fumbles, 4 sacks and 274 tackles.