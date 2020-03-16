        <
        >

          Source: Bucs to franchise LB Shaquil Barrett following breakout 2019

          8:31 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed the franchise tag on linebacker Shaquil Barrett, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          After signing a one-year "prove it" deal with the Bucs for $4 million last offseason, Barrett did just that. In his first year as a full-time starter, Barrett went from fighting for a job in the fourth preseason game to finishing with a league-high 19.5 sacks in 2019.

          He became just the second Tampa Bay player to reach double-digit sacks since Simeon Rice in 2005. Barrett, who turned 27 in November, also recorded 58 tackles, 6 forced fumbles, 2 pass deflections and an interception.

          When Barrett became an unrestricted free agent last offseason, he originally intended to sign a two-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, but a shoulder injury led them to rescind the offer.

          Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Barrett spent a year on the Denver Broncos' practice squad before stepping into a rotational role his rookie season and finished with 5.5 sacks.

          ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.

