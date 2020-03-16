        <
        >

          Steelers place franchise tag on LB Bud Dupree

          9:57 AM ET
          • Brooke PryorESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Previously covered the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star and Oklahoma University for the Oklahoman.
            Follow on Twitter

          The Pittsburgh Steelers have franchise tagged linebacker Bud Dupree, the team announced Monday.

          While the franchise tag figures for the 2020 season have not yet been released, the tag for a linebacker in 2019 was $15.4 million.

          Dupree, who turned 27 in February, was the Steelers' first-round draft pick (No. 22 overall) in 2015. He became a regular starter in the last three years of his rookie deal but put together a career season after the team picked up his fifth-year option for the 2019 season.

          He formed a fierce tandem with T.J. Watt on the outside and racked up a career-high 11.5 sacks along with 16 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits. He also forced four fumbles.

          After Dupree's strong season, the Steelers were adamant that retaining the outside linebacker was a priority this offseason. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said at the combine that, "we want Bud Dupree to finish his career as a Pittsburgh Steeler."

          He has 200 tackles, 31.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles and an interception in five seasons.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices