The Pittsburgh Steelers have franchise tagged linebacker Bud Dupree, the team announced Monday.

While the franchise tag figures for the 2020 season have not yet been released, the tag for a linebacker in 2019 was $15.4 million.

Dupree, who turned 27 in February, was the Steelers' first-round draft pick (No. 22 overall) in 2015. He became a regular starter in the last three years of his rookie deal but put together a career season after the team picked up his fifth-year option for the 2019 season.

He formed a fierce tandem with T.J. Watt on the outside and racked up a career-high 11.5 sacks along with 16 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits. He also forced four fumbles.

After Dupree's strong season, the Steelers were adamant that retaining the outside linebacker was a priority this offseason. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said at the combine that, "we want Bud Dupree to finish his career as a Pittsburgh Steeler."

He has 200 tackles, 31.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles and an interception in five seasons.