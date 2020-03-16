        <
          QB Kirk Cousins, Vikings agree on 2-year extension

          10:13 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Minnesota Vikings are sticking with quarterback Kirk Cousins, agreeing on a two-year contact extension, according to his agent.

          Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

          Cousins was heading into the final year of the three-year, fully guaranteed $84 million contract he received from the Vikings in March 2018.

          After signing that deal, Cousins went under the microscope, with criticism of his big-game play cropping up. But Cousins silenced some of the critics last season. In the regular season, he had 26 touchdown passes and only six interceptions. He had a career-high 107.4 passer rating.

          He then led the Vikings to an upset of the Saints in the wild-card round before Minnesota fell to San Francisco in the divisional round.

