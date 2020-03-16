The Arizona Cardinals placed the transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake, the team announced Monday.

The tag gives the Cardinals the right to match any offer Drake receives in free agency.

Drake, who turned 26 in January, made an immediate impact after he was traded to the Cardinals by the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28.

In the final year of his rookie contract, Drake started eight games with the Cardinals, rushing for 643 yards -- a yard shy of his previous career-high for a full season -- and eight touchdowns on 123 carries. Before the trade, he ran for 174 yards in six games with the Dolphins. For the season, he set career highs in rushing yardage (817) and carries (170).

The speedy running back adds playmaking and dual-threat ability, and he continually impressed Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury with his ability to pick up an offense on short notice, as evidenced by his 162 total yards for the Cardinals just three days after being traded.

A 2016 third-round pick, Drake's time with the Dolphins will be remembered for his 2018 touchdown in the "Miami Miracle," in which he outran a stumbling Rob Gronkowski for the game winner against the New England Patriots as time expired.

In five NFL seasons, Drake has rushed for 2,175 yards on 456 attempts -- an average of 4.8 yards per carry -- and 17 touchdowns. He also has caught 144 passes for 1,107 yards and an additional six touchdowns, and Drake also has a 96-yard kickoff return for a score on his resume.