Dan Orlovsky is certain Deshaun Watson will not have a positive reaction to the Houston Texans trading away DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson. (1:06)

How will Watson react to the Texans trading Hopkins? (1:06)

HOUSTON -- The Texans have traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a late-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson and a second-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Texans will take on all of Johnson's salary, according to Schefter. Johnson, who signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension in 2018, has cap hits of $10.2 million in 2020 and $7.9 million in 2021.

Hopkins is owed $14 million in 2020, $15 million in 2021 and $13.9 million in 2022.

Additionally, the Cardinals also receive a fourth-round pick in this year's draft while the Texans get a second-round pick this year and a fourth-round selection in 2021, sources told Schefter.

Johnson took to Twitter to share his excitement on having a new home.

LETS GO HOUSTON!!! See you soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/7Fclzwjse0 — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 16, 2020

Hopkins is coming off his third straight 1,000-yard receiving season and leaves one young quarterback on the rise, Deshaun Watson for an even younger one in Kyler Murray.

Houston was in need of a lead running back after Carlos Hyde and Lamar Miller hit free agency. Hyde had the best season of his career after he was acquired on cutdown day from the Kansas City Chiefs. Miller tore his ACL in the Texans' third preseason game.

The Texans also have running back Duke Johnson on the roster. The pass-catching specialist was acquired during training camp in 2019 from the Cleveland Browns for a third-round pick.

Last season David Johnson had the lowest production of his career with 130 touches, 715 all-purpose yards, six total touchdowns, 345 rushing yards and 370 receiving yards.

On Monday, the Cardinals placed the transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake, giving the team the right to match any offer Drake receives in free agency.

play 1:22 Cards get Hopkins in megadeal Adam Schefter reveals that the Texans are trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for David Johnson.

Johnson's production has been on a steady decline since his breakout 2016 season. He finished that season with a knee injury in Week 17 and then suffered a wrist fracture in the third quarter of Week 1 in 2017 that kept him out of the rest of the season. He never regained the form from 2016 after that.

Johnson also dealt with a back injury early in the 2019 season and later had an ankle issue that kept him out of most of a Week 7 game against the New York Giants and the next week in New Orleans. Arizona traded for Drake the week of the Saints game.

The trade impacted the teams' Super Bowl odds. At Caesars Sportsbook, the Cardinals went from 70-1 to 50-1 to win the Super Bowl, while the Texans moved from 35-1 to 50-1.