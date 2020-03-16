The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have agreed to a trade that will send running back David Johnson to Houston, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Texans will take on all of Johnson's salary in the trade, sources said.

Johnson, 28, is coming off the lowest production of his career. He had 130 touches, 715 all-purpose yards, six total touchdowns, 345 rushing yards and 370 receiving yards.

The trade agreement comes after the Cardinals earlier Monday placed the transition tag on Kenyan Drake, giving Arizona the right to match any offer the running back receives in free agency.