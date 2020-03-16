DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson trade stuns NFL world

Adam Schefter reveals that the Texans are trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for David Johnson. (1:22)

The Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals made a blockbuster trade on Monday, with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins headed to Arizona and running back David Johnson bound for Houston.

It felt like a fantasy football trade, and it caught the NFL world by surprise. Players were quick to crown a winner. A look at the reaction from across the league:

Woah! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 16, 2020

Everybody in the NFL losing they minds I see https://t.co/uzoiZVff3Q — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) March 16, 2020

WHAT!!?? — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 16, 2020

Nobody saw that trade coming... — Jordan Leggett (@JordanLeggett16) March 16, 2020

No ones safe in this league I see. Keeps you on your toes. Keeps you alive — carl lawson (@carllawson55) March 16, 2020

Houston is not having a great 2020. Wow!!! — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) March 16, 2020

So Houston Texans sabotaging young greatness how the hell you trade that type of production. You already got a good RB in carlos and the other Wr you got can't stay healthy for 5 games what a shame — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) March 16, 2020

I'm so disappointed in the #Texans right now!!!! You don't do that. You don't make that move. Shame on you!!! — Bernard Pollard Jr (@Crushboy31) March 16, 2020

MY MAN HOP IN AZ THO 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾😂😂😂😂 — Strizzy (@JaelenStrong) March 16, 2020

A couple of Cardinals were excited to get one of the top receivers in the league.

O wow 😳😳😳 — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) March 16, 2020

The Texans? They were a little more reserved.

LETS GO HOUSTON!!! See you soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/7Fclzwjse0 — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 16, 2020

😐 — Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) March 16, 2020