DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson trade stuns NFL world

The Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals made a blockbuster trade on Monday, with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins headed to Arizona and running back David Johnson bound for Houston.
It felt like a fantasy football trade, and it caught the NFL world by surprise. Players were quick to crown a winner. A look at the reaction from across the league:
Woah!— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 16, 2020
No way.... https://t.co/nKoawULdA2— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 16, 2020
Everybody in the NFL losing they minds I see https://t.co/uzoiZVff3Q— 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) March 16, 2020
WHAT!!??— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 16, 2020
Nobody saw that trade coming...— Jordan Leggett (@JordanLeggett16) March 16, 2020
No ones safe in this league I see. Keeps you on your toes. Keeps you alive— carl lawson (@carllawson55) March 16, 2020
Houston is not having a great 2020. Wow!!!— Justin Forsett (@JForsett) March 16, 2020
So Houston Texans sabotaging young greatness how the hell you trade that type of production. You already got a good RB in carlos and the other Wr you got can't stay healthy for 5 games what a shame— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) March 16, 2020
I'm so disappointed in the #Texans right now!!!! You don't do that. You don't make that move. Shame on you!!!— Bernard Pollard Jr (@Crushboy31) March 16, 2020
MY MAN HOP IN AZ THO 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾😂😂😂😂— Strizzy (@JaelenStrong) March 16, 2020
A couple of Cardinals were excited to get one of the top receivers in the league.
BEST NEWS IN 2020!!! 🔥 https://t.co/DavHtDokli— ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) March 16, 2020
O wow 😳😳😳— Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) March 16, 2020
The Texans? They were a little more reserved.
LETS GO HOUSTON!!! See you soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/7Fclzwjse0— David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 16, 2020
😐— Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) March 16, 2020
Life forsure throws you curve balls I guess— Dj Reader (@Djread98) March 16, 2020
March 16, 2020