        <
        >

          DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson trade stuns NFL world

          play
          Cards get Hopkins in megadeal (1:22)

          Adam Schefter reveals that the Texans are trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for David Johnson. (1:22)

          2:23 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals made a blockbuster trade on Monday, with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins headed to Arizona and running back David Johnson bound for Houston.

          It felt like a fantasy football trade, and it caught the NFL world by surprise. Players were quick to crown a winner. A look at the reaction from across the league:

          A couple of Cardinals were excited to get one of the top receivers in the league.

          The Texans? They were a little more reserved.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices