The Miami Dolphins have agree to terms with former Buffalo Bills edge rusher Shaq Lawson, a source told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

Lawson was an early target of the Dolphins to address the team's pass-rush issues. He played for Dolphins defensive-line coach Marion Hobby at Clemson.

The 2016 first-round pick made the most out of a do-or-die 2019 season, before which the Bills declined to exercise the defensive end's fifth-year option.

General manager Brandon Beane issued Lawson a challenge and a pseudo ultimatum during the offseason, urging the Clemson product to rise to the occasion.

Lawson, who turns 26 in June, answered with the best season of his career, recording a career-high 6.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss. One of the final remnants of the pre-Beane/Sean McDermott era, he's given the GM and head coach credit for helping him mature over the past three seasons.

He has 16.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 25 tackles for loss in four NFL seasons.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.