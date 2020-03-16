Offensive tackle Jack Conklin agreed to a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns for $42 million with $30 million fully guaranteed, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Conklin will earn $20 million in the first year and will be 28 when this deal expires.

After a rocky 2018 season, Conklin started all 16 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and returned to the form that resulted in him being named first-team All-Pro as a rookie in 2016.

He posted a 92.3% individual pass block win rate and was on the field for 94% of the Titans' offensive snaps last season after returning from an injury-riddled 2018 season.

Conklin was placed on injured reserve in December 2018 with a knee injury. The previous offseason, he had surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered during a January 2018 divisional playoff loss to the Patriots.

Selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2016 draft, Conklin, who turns 26 on Aug. 17, teamed with left tackle Taylor Lewan to become bookend tackles for one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

The Titans opted not to pick up their fifth-year option on Conklin for $12.8 million in May 2019.

The Browns also on Monday reached agreement with former Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum on a three-year, $18 million deal that includes $10 million guaranteed, a source told Schefter.

The Denver Broncos traded Keenum to Washington last offseason and, because of a lingering injury to Colt McCoy and with Dwayne Haskins' inexperience, he was named the Redskins' starter for the season opener.

He started four of the first five games of the season and then returned to the lineup after coach Jay Gruden was fired before Week 6. Keenum started eight games total, before the Redskins turned to Haskins.

The Redskins weren't set up for any quarterback to have much success, with tackle Trent Williams holding out and tight end Jordan Reed sidelined all year with a concussion. Keenum completed 64.8% of his passes and threw for 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Keenum, who turned 32 in February, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2012 with the St. Louis Rams. He also spent three years with the Houston Texans. Keenum has started 62 games in his career and has thrown for 75 touchdowns to 47 interceptions.

