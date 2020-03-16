The Denver Broncos have reached an agreement with former Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow on a four-year, $44 million contract, including $26 million guaranteed, his agents at SportsStars NYC told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Glasgow, who turns 28 in July, established himself as a consistent starter in the middle of Detroit's offensive line in four years with the Lions.

After being selected in the third round of the 2016 draft, he became a starter at guard in Week 6 of his rookie season. He rarely left the lineup -- or the field -- since. Glasgow played left guard, right guard and center for the Lions and played every snap for Detroit in 2017 and 2018.

This past season, he played 81 percent of snaps -- missing the Lions' loss at Oakland with a back injury. Detroit decided to rotate him out of games when it had its top three guards healthy to get veteran Kenny Wiggins playing time -- a decision Lions coach Matt Patricia admitted was "a little bit unique to us" at the end of the season.

Toward the end of the 2019 season, Glasgow said he was somewhat surprised he didn't get a deal done in Detroit and "at this point, it would be dumb" to not test free agency. The Broncos, with offensive line coach Mike Munchak having a strong voice in the team's evaluation of the available linemen, had targeted Graham because of his versatility and the belief that he is still an ascending player.

Denver did not pick up the contract option on veteran Ron Leary, who had been limited in practice this past season because of knee troubles and missed the final four games with a concussion, and center Connor McGovern is an unrestricted free agent.

Graham has started games at both guard spots in his career as well as center. Graham is believed to have drawn interest from several teams, including the New York Jets and Chicago Bears.

