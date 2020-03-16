Former Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry has agreed with the New York Giants on a three-year, $45 million contract with $32 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bradberry, who turns 27 in August, was selected in the second round of the 2016 draft to replace Pro Bowler Josh Norman, who signed with Washington after his franchise tag was rescinded. Much like Norman, the 6-foot-1, 212-pound Bradberry is a big corner.

The Panthers used the size of the former Samford star to defend some of the bigger wide receivers in the NFC South such as Atlanta's Julio Jones, Tampa Bay's Mike Evans and New Orleans' Michael Thomas.

Bradberry had some of his best games against Jones. This past season, Jones entered a game against Carolina having been targeted at least 10 times versus eight different nearest defenders around the NFL in the past four seasons. According to ESPN Stats & Information, his 7.6 yards per attempt against Bradberry during that time was the lowest among the group. The average jumped to 13.4 against other Carolina defensive backs during that span.

Bradberry had a career-best three interceptions this past season and has eight in four years. He has started 60 of a potential 64 games during that span, missing four games due to injury after being thrust into a starting role as a rookie.

Carolina general manager Marty Hurney made it clear to Bradberry toward the end of the 2020 season that re-signing him was a priority. Bradberry also made it clear he was open to exploring the market, particularly with fired Panthers coach Ron Rivera going to the Redskins.

The Giants desperately needed a veteran cornerback. They don't have a cornerback over 24 years old currently under contract.

Bradberry is a familiar face to general manager Dave Gettleman, who drafted him in Carolina. Bradberry was a second-round pick in 2016.

ESPN's David Newton and Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.