OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens and former Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers on Monday reached a three-year, $30 million deal that includes $21 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Ravens continue to put an emphasis on the defensive line early in free agency. Baltimore adds Brockers a day after trading a fifth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for defensive end Calais Campbell.

With Michael Pierce expected to leave the Ravens in free agency, Baltimore has revamped its defensive front with Brockers, Campbell and Brandon Williams. The Ravens' defensive line recorded a league-low four sacks in 2019, and Baltimore ranked 20th in the NFL last season in giving up 4.4 yards per carry.

Brockers has played a key role on the Rams' defensive line since he was selected with the 14th overall pick in 2012.

He started all 16 games in 2019, making 63 tackles with 3 sacks.

Brockers, who turned 29 in December, has proven his versatility by playing in both a 4-3 and 3-4 scheme, serving as a force in stopping the run. He also was a cornerstone of the locker room.

The Rams signed Brockers to a three-year, $33.3 million extension in 2016. In eight seasons, he has 344 tackles, 23 sacks, 52 quarterback hits and 2 forced fumbles.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry contributed to this report.