          Panthers add DL Stephen Weatherly, S Juston Burris, source says

          8:06 PM ET
          • David NewtonESPN Staff Writer
          CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers began rebuilding their defensive line on Monday by agreeing to terms with former Minnesota Vikings end Stephen Weatherly on a two-year, $12.5 million deal, his agent confirmed to ESPN.

          Weatherly, 25, is the type of player the Panthers are looking for as they rebuild their roster under new coach Matt Rhule. Weatherly is a young up-and-comer who doesn't come with a high price.

          The former Vanderbilt star can play defensive end or outside linebacker, so he will fit into whatever front defensive coordinator Phil Snow plays.

          Carolina is losing much of its defensive front in free agency, particularly edge rushers in Bruce Irvin and Mario Addison.

          Carolina also added former Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris on a two-year, $8 million deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Like Weatherly, Burris fills a need and comes at a low price. His signing probably means the Panthers will move on from safety Tre Boston, also a free agent.

