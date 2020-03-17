‪Former Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave has reached agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $39 million deal, with $26 million fully guaranteed, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter, making Hargrave the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL.

Hargrave, who turned 27 in February, raised his profile and his market value this season when he earned a more prominent role with the Steelers after a season-ending injury to Stephon Tuitt.

Although he often flew under the radar on a stacked defense, Hargrave, a 2016 third-round pick from South Carolina State, set a career high by playing on more than 60% of the defensive snaps in 2019, up from 44% the season before, when he was often the odd man out in sub-packages.

With the increased opportunity due to Tuitt's injury, the interior lineman had 60 combined tackles and four sacks in 2019.

Hargrave has 14.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in four NFL seasons.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.