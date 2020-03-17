The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a deal with former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, a source confirmed to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.
Mariota, 26, will presumably be No. 2 on the depth chart and push starter Derek Carr, Gutierrez reports.
The agreement was first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
The Titans tried to make it work with Mariota, but their time together produced only one playoff appearance (2017) with him as the starting quarterback.
Mariota, the second-overall pick in the 2015 draft, yielded his starting job to Ryan Tannehill this past season after struggling to a 2-4 record.
A variety of reasons kept Mariota from developing as a quarterback. There was constant turnover at offensive coordinator as well as a series of injuries during his time in Tennessee.
Despite his quiet demeanor, Mariota had a strong presence as a leader in the Titans' locker room.
In five seasons, Mariota totaled 13,207 passing yards with 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions.
ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.