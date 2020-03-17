        <
        >

          Source: QB Marcus Mariota agrees to deal with Raiders

          play
          What does Mariota's signing mean for Derek Carr? (0:56)

          Now that Marcus Mariota has agreed to terms with the Raiders, the NFL Live crew questions what might happen to Derek Carr. (0:56)

          9:50 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a deal with former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, a source confirmed to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

          Mariota, 26, will presumably be No. 2 on the depth chart and push starter Derek Carr, Gutierrez reports.

          The agreement was first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

          The Titans tried to make it work with Mariota, but their time together produced only one playoff appearance (2017) with him as the starting quarterback.

          Mariota, the second-overall pick in the 2015 draft, yielded his starting job to Ryan Tannehill this past season after struggling to a 2-4 record.

          A variety of reasons kept Mariota from developing as a quarterback. There was constant turnover at offensive coordinator as well as a series of injuries during his time in Tennessee.

          Despite his quiet demeanor, Mariota had a strong presence as a leader in the Titans' locker room.

          In five seasons, Mariota totaled 13,207 passing yards with 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions.

          ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices