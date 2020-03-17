Former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant reached an agreement with the New York Jets on a three-year, $30 million deal that includes $13.7 million guaranteed, according to reporting by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter.‬

The addition of Fant signals the start of a massive rebuild on the offensive line. The Jets plan to play him at left tackle, meaning Kelvin Beachum -- the starter since 2017 -- won't be re-signed.

The Jets went into the offseason with the hope of improving the line play to help quarterback Sam Darnold, who was sacked 33 times in 13 starts. By the time they're done, they could have as many as four new starters. They have uncertainty at center and both guard spots. They could select a tackle with the 11th pick in the draft.

Fant has had an improbable rise from an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Western Kentucky, where he played power forward on the Hilltoppers' basketball team. He joined the football team as a tight end for his final season and then converted to left tackle with the Seahawks.

He became a starter for the Seahawks midway through his rookie season and was in line to start in 2017 before he tore his ACL in the preseason, leading the team to eventually trade for Duane Brown before the deadline.

Over the past two seasons, the Seahawks have used Fant as a spot starter and as a hybrid tight end on tackle-eligible plays that have become a staple of their offense.

Fant, who turns 28 on July 19, made $3.095 million last season while playing on a second-round restricted free-agent tender.

ESPN's Rich Cimini and Brady Henderson contributed to this report.