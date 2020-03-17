The Washington Redskins pounced on a chance to get cornerback Kendall Fuller back with the organization.

Two years after trading him to Kansas City as part of a deal for quarterback Alex Smith, the Redskins reached an agreement with Fuller to return on a four-year deal, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

The NFL Network, which first reported the move, says the deal is worth approximately $40 million.

Fuller opened 2019 as the Chiefs' nickel back, but he missed five games in the middle of the season after having surgery for a broken thumb. After returning, he was used more as a safety.

He wound up starting four games with no interceptions during the regular season, and he had an interception in Super Bowl LIV that ended the San Francisco 49ers' final possession.

Fuller, who turned 25 in February, joined the Chiefs in 2018. He started 15 games in his first season with Chiefs and had two interceptions.

In his first two NFL seasons with Washington, Fuller started 12 games. He had four interceptions during the 2017 season.

