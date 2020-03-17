        <
          Source: Cardinals reach 3-year, $30 million deal with DT Jordan Phillips

          9:54 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Arizona Cardinals have reached a three-year, $30 million deal with former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

          Phillips turned in a career season in 2019, finishing second among all defensive tackles with 9.5 sacks. He was claimed by the Bills in 2018 after being released by the Dolphins following a sideline outburst regarding his playing time.

          Although Buffalo drafted defensive tackle Ed Oliver in the first round of the 2019 draft, the team signed Phillips to a one-year extension last offseason, and Phillips briefly overtook Oliver in the starting lineup midway through the season.

          Phillips has 15 sacks in his five-year career to go along with 111 tackles, 14 pass deflections and 27 tackles for loss.

          ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.

