Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah became the latest free agent to join the Dolphins' defense, agreeing to terms with Miami on a two-year deal Tuesday worth up to $15 million, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $7.5 million fully guaranteed, Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Ogbah had 5.5 sacks for the Kansas City Chiefs last season before suffering a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 10. He figures to provide depth and pass-rushing for a Miami defense that finished last in the NFL last season with just 23 sacks.

The Dolphins have been one of the NFL's most active teams in free agency; they have also agreed to deals with cornerback Byron Jones, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive end Shaq Lawson since the NFL's legal tampering period began Monday.

Ogbah, 26, was traded to the Chiefs by the Cleveland Browns last offseason. He was brought in to be a backup after the Chiefs traded for starting defensive ends Frank Clark and Alex Okafor. In the 10 games he played for Kansas City, Ogbah started four.

Before joining the Chiefs, Ogbah was a three-year starter for the Browns, who drafted him in the second round in 2016 out of Oklahoma State. He had 12.5 sacks in those three seasons, including 5.5 when he was a rookie.

