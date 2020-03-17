PITTSBURGH -- With a day until the league year officially opens, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to clear salary-cap space with the restructuring of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger 's contract Tuesday morning, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Roethlisberger, 38, signed a two-year contract extension worth $68 million last year, and his cap charge for the 2020 season was set to be a whopping $33.5 million. He was due an $8.5 million base salary along with a $12.5 million prorated bonus and a $12.5 million roster bonus this year. To free up space, the Steelers can move some of that bonus to the 2021 season.

The details of Roethlisberger's restructure weren't immediately available, but the move was one of a handful made to give the cap-strapped Steelers more flexibility. The Steelers also restructured the contract of cornerback Joe Haden, a source told ESPN, moving to guarantee his contract this year to create cap room.

According to reports from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers also restructured the contracts of tight end Vance McDonald, kicker Chris Boswell and cornerback Steve Nelson.

The Steelers cleared out about $15.1 million in cap charges with the release of linebacker Anthony Chickillo, linebacker Mark Barron and receiver Johnny Holton along with the retirement of offensive lineman Ramon Foster.

The moves come after the team announced it was placing its 2020 franchise tag on outside linebacker Bud Dupree for $15.8 million on Monday morning -- putting the team $5.6 million over the $198.2 million salary cap, per Roster Management System.