          Source: Jaguars, Joe Schobert reach 5-year deal

          2:58 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Jacksonville Jaguars have reached a five-year, $53.75 million deal with linebacker Joe Schobert, a source confirmed to ESPN's Josina Anderson on Tuesday.

          Schobert, who turned 26 in November, has been a starter for the Cleveland Browns the last three seasons.

          NFL Network was the first to report the agreement.

          The former Wisconsin walk-on was 10th in the NFL last season with 133 tackles. He also became just the fourth linebacker since the 1970 merger to post back-to-back games with two interceptions, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

          Schobert was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 after tying for first in the NFL with 144 tackles.

          The Browns selected Schobert in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He has 6 interceptions, 8.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles and 408 tackles in 61 games with Cleveland.

          ESPN's Jake Trotter contributed to this report.

