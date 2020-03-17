Former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga and the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed on a three-year, $30 million contract, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bulaga, 30, overcame two torn ACLs (2013 and 2017) and started all but three games for Green Bay over the past two seasons.

He finished 12th among all NFL tackles in ESPN's Pass Block Win Rate last season (91.7%).

He recently completed a five-year, $33.75 million contract that he signed in 2015.

The 2010 first-round pick of the Packers will turn 31 on March 21, so the concern is body breakdown given his history with knee injuries. However, Bulaga said he plans to keep playing.

Los Angeles is still in the market for a quarterback, but whoever is eventually under center will have a new-look line in front of him. Earlier this month, the Chargers traded for guard Trai Turner, 26, from the Panthers for Russell Okung.

Also this month, the Chargers gave running back Austin Ekeler a four-year contract extension to run behind that new line, as Los Angeles tries to secure as many offensive pieces as possible to appeal to a new quarterback.

