Free agent left guard Alex Lewis agreed to a deal Tuesday to return to the New York Jets.

The sides agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million deal that includes $6 million guaranteed, a source confirmed to ESPN. The New York Daily News was first to report Tuesday that Lewis would be returning to the Jets.

In less than 24 hours, the Jets have plugged two holes on the offensive line, their primary focus this offseason. On Monday night, they agreed to terms with former Seattle Seahawks left tackle George Fant on a three-year, $27.3 million contract.

Fant and Lewis will comprise the left side of the offensive line. The Jets still may upgrade at center and right guard, where longtime starter Brian Winters may be ca cap casualty if he doesn't re-work his contract. There's also good chance the Jets will draft a tackle with the 11th pick.

The Jets acquired Lewis before the 2019 season in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. He appeared in 15 games for the Jets and made 12 starts, solidifying the left guard position after Kelechi Osemele was lost for the season after just three games because of a right shoulder injury.

Lewis, who turns 28 on April 21, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Ravens in 2016.

He struggled to stay healthy with the Ravens, appearing in just 20 games in three seasons, including 18 starts. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a shoulder injury.