Defensive tackle Maliek Collins will sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, reconnecting him with former Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, a source confirmed to ESPN's Todd Archer.

A third-round pick in the Cowboys' 2016 draft class that also yielded Ezekiel Elliott, Jaylon Smith and Dak Prescott, Collins has started 55 games and recorded 14.5 sacks in his first four seasons, playing both defensive tackle spots.

He was limited some because of foot and knee injuries but played in every game in 2019 and was credited with a career-high 30 pressures to go along with four sacks and a fumble recovery.

Despite entering his fifth season, Collins, who turns 25 on April 8, could have his best years ahead of him. He has missed just three games in his career, all in 2018 because of a knee sprain.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.