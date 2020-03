The Buffalo Bills have reached a two-year extension with safety Jordan Poyer, locking up one of their defensive leaders through 2022, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

He had one year left on his current contract.

Poyer came to Buffalo as part of coach Sean McDermott's first free-agent class in 2017 and forms one of the NFL's best safety duos alongside Micah Hyde.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.