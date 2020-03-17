The Washington Redskins found a player they hope helps to change their culture -- and continues to make plays -- in veteran linebacker Thomas Davis, who spent the bulk of his career with the Carolina Panthers playing for Ron Rivera.

Davis agreed to a one-year deal Tuesday with the Redskins, announcing the signing on his Instagram account and saying he was "Reunited with my guy," meaning Rivera, who became the Redskins' new coach after this past season.

A team official confirmed the signing to ESPN.

Davis, who was last week by the Los Angeles Chargers, played in Carolina for 13 years, including eight with Rivera. Davis was a standout player with Carolina, making three Pro Bowls and earning one first-team All-Pro award in 2015.

Davis has played the weakside linebacker position, an area of need for Washington. The Redskins agreed to terms with linebacker Kevin Louis-Pierre earlier Tuesday, but he's viewed more as a backup at both outside spots and standout special teamer. They also have Cole Holcomb, who likely will start at strongside linebacker.

Reuben Foster continues to recover from a torn ACL and nerve damage in his foot suffered on the first day of 2019 OTA workouts. The Redskins remain uncertain when he'll be available.

Last season, Davis started all 16 games and led the Chargers with 112 tackles -- the third-highest total in his career. He also had one sack.

Davis had said in January of 2018 that the coming season would be his last. Several months later, he was suspended four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. After the season, he wanted to keep playing and announced he would not return to Carolina. He then signed a two-year deal with the Chargers.

In his first 14 seasons, Davis has recorded 1,210 career tackles, 29.5 sacks, 13 interceptions and 18 forced fumbles.