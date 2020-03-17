Versatile linebacker Carl Nassib has agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN's Paul Gutierrez confirmed.

Nassib registered six sacks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, despite Jason Pierre-Paul's stepping back into the starting linebacker position in Week 9 after his return from a fractured neck.

Nassib, who earned a starting role midway through the 2018 season and had a career-best 6.5 sacks, started 17 of the 29 games in which he played for the Bucs the past two seasons. Voted a defensive captain last season, Nassib showed his versatility by playing at defensive end in a 4-3 defense and at outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme for Mike Smith in 2018, as well as lining up inside against guards in Todd Bowles' defense in '19.

In addition to the 12.5 sacks, Nassib, who turns 27 on April 12, had 63 tackles and three forced fumbles with the Bucs.

Nassib, who was a third-round draft pick in 2016, was grabbed off the waiver wire by the Bucs after he was among the final cuts of training camp by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. He has 18 sacks in his career.

ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.