Tom Brady to Bucs? The NFL is warming up to TB12 in the NFC

Quarterback Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the expected landing spot for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington on Tuesday.
That would end his 20-year run with coach Bill Belichick and pair him with boisterous Bucs coach Bruce Arians, and the reaction around the NFL on social media has been priceless.
Here's a look at what the NFL world is saying about Brady's new destination.
Welcome to the NFC Mr. @TomBrady !! We've been expecting you. pic.twitter.com/8grnnCnxO9— DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) March 17, 2020
https://t.co/M3t1h24ael pic.twitter.com/nMXDfnjyT2— Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 17, 2020
#ThankYouTom @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/mQtAWMXTlQ— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 17, 2020
Schefter: Brady expected to sign with the Buccaneers
Adam Schefter says that barring anything unforeseen, Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
AB playing in Tampa this year! Watch— keith bulluck (@kbull53) March 18, 2020
Oooookkkkkk @TomBrady to the dark side huh? Welcome to the NFC Tommy!— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) March 17, 2020
I am 24 years old... Tom Brady played with the Patriots almost my whole life!!! I was looking forward to playing the 🐐 this regular season😒— Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) March 17, 2020
If I'm the Chargers it's on sight when I see TB pic.twitter.com/3OVFhjox9Z— Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) March 17, 2020
The Buccaneers check all the boxes for Brady
Jeff Darlington elaborates on how the Buccaneers have everything Tom Brady needs to succeed.
If @TomBrady goes to the @Buccaneers can @Edelman11 go to? That's like Jordan without @ScottiePippen ,peanut butter without the jelly and Ice Tea without Sugar. #Truth @nflnetwork #GamedayPrime— Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) March 17, 2020
Good fit. Smart choice...👇🏼 #TomBrady https://t.co/CWafCQkeTL— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 17, 2020
Current #Bucs website to buy season tickets...and growing 😂 pic.twitter.com/zf50tGnyyJ— Anthony Becht (@Anthony_Becht) March 17, 2020