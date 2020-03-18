Tom Brady to Bucs? The NFL is warming up to TB12 in the NFC

Stephen A. Smith likes the fit of Tom Brady with the Buccaneers due to all the weapons Tampa Bay has. (1:21)

Quarterback Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the expected landing spot for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington on Tuesday.

That would end his 20-year run with coach Bill Belichick and pair him with boisterous Bucs coach Bruce Arians, and the reaction around the NFL on social media has been priceless.

Here's a look at what the NFL world is saying about Brady's new destination.

Welcome to the NFC Mr. @TomBrady !! We've been expecting you. pic.twitter.com/8grnnCnxO9 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) March 17, 2020

play 0:51 Schefter: Brady expected to sign with the Buccaneers Adam Schefter says that barring anything unforeseen, Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

AB playing in Tampa this year! Watch — keith bulluck (@kbull53) March 18, 2020

Oooookkkkkk @TomBrady to the dark side huh? Welcome to the NFC Tommy! — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) March 17, 2020

I am 24 years old... Tom Brady played with the Patriots almost my whole life!!! I was looking forward to playing the 🐐 this regular season😒 — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) March 17, 2020

If I'm the Chargers it's on sight when I see TB pic.twitter.com/3OVFhjox9Z — Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) March 17, 2020

play 1:09 The Buccaneers check all the boxes for Brady Jeff Darlington elaborates on how the Buccaneers have everything Tom Brady needs to succeed.