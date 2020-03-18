        <
          Tom Brady to Bucs? The NFL is warming up to TB12 in the NFC

          play
          Stephen A. lists all the reasons Brady to TB makes sense (1:21)

          Stephen A. Smith likes the fit of Tom Brady with the Buccaneers due to all the weapons Tampa Bay has. (1:21)

          8:30 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Quarterback Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the expected landing spot for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington on Tuesday.

          That would end his 20-year run with coach Bill Belichick and pair him with boisterous Bucs coach Bruce Arians, and the reaction around the NFL on social media has been priceless.

          Here's a look at what the NFL world is saying about Brady's new destination.

          View this post on Instagram

          Let's go y'all da turn up is about to be real TAMPA!!!

          A post shared by JPP (@iamjasonpierrepaul) on

          play
          0:51

          Schefter: Brady expected to sign with the Buccaneers

          Adam Schefter says that barring anything unforeseen, Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

          play
          1:09

          The Buccaneers check all the boxes for Brady

          Jeff Darlington elaborates on how the Buccaneers have everything Tom Brady needs to succeed.

