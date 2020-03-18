The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with free-agent receiver Damiere Byrd on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to ESPN.

NFL Network first reported the deal.

Byrd played for Arizona last season, catching 32 passes for 359 yards and one touchdown. He has a track-and-field background, running a 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash at his 2016 pro day at South Carolina.

He has been with the Panthers (2016-18) and Cardinals (2019).

The Patriots had one of the slowest groups of skill position players last season, so adding speed would seemingly be an offseason priority.