The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing cornerback B.W. Webb and guard John Miller.

Webb and Miller's cuts come one day after the Bengals agreed to two massive deals during the free agency negotiating period. The Bengals agreed to terms with Houston defensive tackle D.J. Reader and Minnesota cornerback Tk Trae Waynes. Combined, their deals account for $95 million with an average annual salary of $13.6 million. With Webb and Miller off the books, the Bengals could save $7.5 million in salary cap space.

Webb, 29, appeared in 15 games with 12 starts for the Bengals in 2019, posting one interception.

He has played for six teams over a six-year NFL career after being selected in the fourth round of the 2013 draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Webb has four interceptions and one sack in 80 career games.

Miller's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he was informed by the team that were releasing the guard.

Miller, 26, joined the Bengals as a free agent last season after playing his first four years with the Buffalo Bills. He signed a three-year, $17.1 million with Cincinnati of which $6.5 million was guaranteed.

The former third round pick out of Louisville started all 13 games he appeared in last season for Cincinnati.