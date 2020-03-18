Cincinnati Bengals cornerback B.W. Webb has been informed that he is being released, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The move comes a day after the team reached a three-year, $42 million deal with cornerback Trae Waynes, according to sources.

Webb, 29, appeared in 15 games with 12 starts for the Bengals in 2019, posting one interception.

He has played for six teams over a six-year NFL career after being selected in the fourth round of the 2013 draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Webb has four interceptions and one sack in 80 career games.