Field Yates, Mike Tannenbaum, and Josina Anderson weigh in on the impact that former Falcons LB Vic Beasley Jr. could have with his new team in Tennessee. (1:20)

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to trade five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos for a draft pick, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

The trade was first reported Wednesday by NFL Network. Tennessee will receive a late-round pick in the deal, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Casey, 30, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Titans. He is under contract through 2022 at a base value just over $12 million per year. The trade saves Tennessee just over $10 million against the salary cap.