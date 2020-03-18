        <
          Sources: Titans trade star DL Jurrell Casey to Broncos for draft pick

          12:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Tennessee Titans have agreed to trade five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos for a draft pick, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

          The trade was first reported Wednesday by NFL Network. Tennessee will receive a late-round pick in the deal, sources confirmed to ESPN.

          Casey, 30, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Titans. He is under contract through 2022 at a base value just over $12 million per year. The trade saves Tennessee just over $10 million against the salary cap.

