        <
        >

          Source: Giants pass on option for Antoine Bethea, save $2.75M

          12:05 PM ET

          The New York Giants are not exercising the 2020 option in safety Antoine Bethea's contract, a source told ESPN on Wednesday.

          The expected move saves the Giants $2.75 million against the salary cap.

          Bethea, who turns 36 on July 27, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who provided a veteran presence at the back end of the secondary for the New York Giants after signing a two-year deal last offseason. He served as a team captain in his first season with the team.

          Bethea appeared to lose a step or two in his 14th NFL season despite leading the Giants with 110 tackles -- his eighth season with 100 or more.

          In 2018, Bethea started 16 games for the Arizona Cardinals and set a career high with three sacks. He also had 4 passes defensed, a forced fumble and 121 tackles. In 2017, he notched a career-best five interceptions for the Cardinals.

          He started his career with the Indianapolis Colts, where he played eight seasons and won a Super Bowl. In addition to the Giants and Cardinals, he has also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers. For his career, Bethea has 1,333 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 25 interceptions, 9 forced fumbles (7 recoveries) and a defensive touchdown.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices