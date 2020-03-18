Former New England Patriots center Ted Karras has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Karras, 27, hit free agency at a solid time after being unexpectedly thrust into the starting center role for the Patriots in 2019.

Karras will likely slide in as the Dolphins' starting center and replace Dan Kilgore, who became a free agent after Miami declined his option.

Karras is the second starting offensive lineman added by the Dolphins in free agency, joining Ereck Flowers, and also is the second former Patriot to join Miami along with linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

The Patriots turned to Karras after David Andrews was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs at the end of the preseason, elevating him to the top spot after three seasons with the club in a backup role.

Karras entered the NFL as a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Patriots, out of the University of Illinois. While he played center in 2019, he previously started three games at guard in New England.

Karras' great uncle, Alex, was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Detroit Lions before going into acting, including a starring role in the 1980s sitcom "Webster."

ESPN's Mike Reiss and Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.