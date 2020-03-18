The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with pending unrestricted free agent Austin Blythe on a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Blythe, who turns 28 on June 16, proved his versatility as the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line underwent significant changes last season. He played right and left guard before he eventually took over at center when Brian Allen suffered a season-ending knee injury with seven games remaining.

Blythe joined the Rams in 2017 after he was waived by the Indianapolis Colts. He served as a backup his first season and was scheduled to fill in the first two games of the 2018 season at right guard for Jamon Brown, who was serving a two-game suspension.

Blythe, however, earned the starting role for the remainder of the season as the Rams' offensive line was arguably the NFL's top-performing group during a run to Super Bowl LIII.

The Colts selected Blythe with a seventh-round pick in 2016. He appeared in eight games his rookie season.